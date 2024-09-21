A lot is happening in Edo state as the people vote for a new leader following the expiration of Governor Godwin Obaseki's tenure

As it stands, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party are hoping to get the highest number of votes

In a twist, some corps members and electoral officers have expressed concerns about their allowances before heading to their various polling stations

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and electoral officers working for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have raised concerns about their welfare and allowances.

Edo decides: NYSC members and electoral officials await their allowances. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, NYSC members and electoral personnel congregated at Ogbe Primary School in Benin, Edo state, on Saturday, September 21, awaiting allowance payment before proceeding to their designated polling stations.

Photos of the development has emerged.

Meanwhile, the Edo governorship election has been a prominent topic in recent days. The key candidates in the race are Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).

See photos of the stranded corpers and electoral officials below:

Read more about Edo election here:

APC chieftain predicts winner of Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, predicted that the party's candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, will win the Edo governorship election.

Okoye said there is no way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, will defeat Okpebholo.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he disclosed the reasons why the APC and its candidate will win and clinch the governorship seat on Saturday, September 21

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng