As residents of Edo state head to the polls today, one of the major contenders for the election has raised a fresh alarm regarding the arrest of a PDP chieftain

In a video making the rounds on social media X, PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo alleged that the police officials are intimidating party chieftains

This comes as the police announced the arrest of PDP members with firearms from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko, in Igara Akoko on the eve of the election

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo has raised an alarm over security threats during the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Edo state.

Ighodalo slams police over arrest of party chieftain

He alleged that the police had arrested a PDP member in Ward 8 Unit 3.

“In Uromi unit 3, one of our supporters was arrested there about an hour ago by men in mufti carrying guns. Nobody should carry guns into a polling unit. That is against the law. But you just see people behaving indiscriminately, oppressing and trying to intimidate our folks,” he said.

Ighodalo fumes over late arrival of INEC officials

Channels Television reported earlier that Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were yet to show up at Ighodalo’s polling unit.

Idinrio community in Ewohimi, Esan South East local government area is as calm and quiet as a graveyard and there was no sign of INEC officials and other political party stakeholders at the polling unit.

Reacting, Ighodalo faulted INEC officials for late arrival and seeks for extension of time.

Watch the video below as Ighodalo laments;

Edo guber: Police arrest PDP member with guns, bullets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the police have announced the arrest of two political thugs possessing firearms in Edo state as the people set out to vote for a new governor on Saturday, September 21.

According to the police, one of the political thugs is a member of the PDP from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko.

The police further unveiled that the political thugs were arrested after intelligence revealed some people were equipped with firearms to disrupt the election.

