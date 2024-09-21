Edo 2024 Governorship Election: Live Updates as Ighodalo, Okpebholo, Akpata Battle for Votes
Benin City, Edo state—The Edo 2024 Governorship Election is shaping up to be a highly competitive race as voters head to the polls to choose the next state governor to succeed Godwin Obaseki. The top three candidates are Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP).
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates and coverage of the election, including the voting process, turnout, and results across the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.