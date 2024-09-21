Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Olumide Akpata, has cast his vote as his polling unit on Saturday, September 21

Akpata cried out over disturbing feedback he and his team are getting from across the 18 local government areas of the state

He said they would be observing the process and verifying the claims/reports before making any official statement

Benin -City, Edo state - Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Olumide Akpata, said he and his team are getting some concerning feedback from across the state.

Akpata said the Labour Party will continue to observe the process before making any official statement.

He told newsmen after casting his vote on Saturday, September 21, TheCable reports.

"We are getting some concerning feedback from across the state but I'm not the kind of person that will make any statement until I verify. We will be observing the process."

Legit.ng recalls the Edo state Chapter of the Labour Party reacted to the report claiming that Akpata stepped down for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The LP publicity secretary, Sam Uroupa, said the party and Akpata are still very much in the governorship race.

The chairman of Akpata’s media team, Zekeri Idris, urged the public to completely ignore the fake news that Akpata has stepped down for Ighodalo.

