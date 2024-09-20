A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has predicted that the party's candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, will win the Edo governorship election

Okoye said there is no way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, will defeat Okpebholo

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, he disclosed the reasons why the APC and its candidate will win and clinch the governorship seat on Saturday, September 21

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Francis Okoye, has predicted the winner of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Okoye said there is no two ways about it that the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, and emerge the winner.

Okoye said there is no way APC will not clinch Edo governorship seat Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo/Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

He said Adams Oshimole and the reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, grassroots influence will count in favour of the APC.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Friday, September 20.

Why APC will win Edo governorship election

“We will win the election, as far as I'm concerned, APC has done their homework and their background study. Adams Oshimole and the current deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu is a grassroots politician.

“These are two heavyweights who come from the senatorial district where we have massive voting strength in Edo state.”

He added that fillers from the campaign ground show that Edo people will massively vote for the APC on Saturday, September 21.

APC will clinch Edo governorship seat

Okoye expressed confidence that Okpebholo would clinch the governorship seat after he had polled the highest number of votes.

“Going by the fillers from the campaign ground, you can see that the people are going for APC, so there is no way APC will not clinch the seat come this Saturday. So I'm hopeful that the winning is ours and we will clinch the victory. So, no two ways about it, Edo is APC and APC is Edo.”

Edo governorship election: 3 major contenders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Edo APC primary poll, Governor Bassey Otu, declared Okpebholo as the winner after collating results from the 18 local government areas.

Ighodalo secured 577 votes to emerge as the PDP flag bearer for governorship election in Edo state.

The deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, the Chairman of the Edo Labour Party poll, declared Olumide Akpata as the winner of the party's primary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng