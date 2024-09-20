The PDP called for the removal of Edo's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Anugbum Onuoha, due to his familial connection with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

INEC rejected the request, stating that the focus of the election should be on the polling process, not the REC’s personal relationships

Onuoha defended his position, emphasizing his competence and experience, and urged the public to focus on his qualifications rather than his family ties

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo, Anugbum Onuoha, stated that his relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should not disqualify him from serving as an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had urged INEC to remove Onuoha from his position in Edo due to his familial connection to the Minister.

However, INEC rejected the request, emphasizing that the election is not about the REC.

Onuoha assures of transparency in electoral process

Oyekanmi added that polling unit results would be declared by Presiding Officers after the voting, sorting, and counting processes, in the presence of accredited party agents and other stakeholders.

As reported by Daily Trust, Onuoha addressed the issue, urging Nigerians to disregard his relationship with Wike.

He said:

“It’s true that I’m a cousin to the minister. When I was appointed, I was vetted and confirmed by the Senate.

"I was sworn in by INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu."

Onuoha defends his position amid controversy

He noted that he had been posted to Edo last year without any objections to his familial ties, Vanguard reported.

He added:

“What matters now is whether I have the capacity to conduct the election. My background as an associate professor of law and my experience as an electoral commissioner in Rivers State’s RSIEC should speak to my competence.

"Does being related to Wike disqualify me from serving? Am I not a Nigerian? The focus should be on my ability to do the job, not on my family ties."

