Benin City, Edo state - Ahead of the Edo governorship election 2024, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, on Wednesday, September 18, expressed optimism that the party will win.

Legit.ng reports that Mgbudem urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for his party.

The Edo governorship election 2024 has been slated for Saturday, September 21.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level playing field to all the political parties and their candidates participating in the election.

Accord is up against the likes of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP) in the poll.

Accord chairman tackles Edo politician, Imumolen

Also, the Accord national chairman explained that what he describes as 'the unnecessary minor distraction' the party had recently in its leadership is now over.

Mgbudem addressed the press during the party's national working committee (NWC) meeting at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

It was the party's first major NWC meeting after its national convention on Sunday, July 28, 2024, where it elected new officers.

Mgbudem used the opportunity to criticise Christopher Imumolen, a former presidential candidate.

Mgbudem said:

"You are probably aware of the unnecessary minor distraction we had recently in the leadership of our great party, when our presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Prof Christopher Imumolen arrogated to himself the position of national chairman of the Party, assigned other offices to his co-travellers and misled an FCT high court to grant an ex parte order in his favour which naturally expired after seven days."

Furthermore, Mgbudem described the situation as an abortive coup driven by an inordinate ambition of the former presidential candidate against the authentic leadership of the party which he celebrated in the media to allegedly hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public and create disaffection in the party.

He stated that the alleged sponsors of the party's former flagbearer are threatened by the purported increasing popularity of Accord among Nigerians.

Mgbudem explained:

"Promptly, the leadership of the party filed Motion No.FCT/HC/M/11850/2024 dated 2nd September 2024, on the matter. On 4th September 2024, Justice M. M. Adamu ordered that status quo be maintained pending the outcome of the motion on notice," he explained.

“It shall be noted that Interim Orders lapse after Seven days, from there, I ordered for a status quo to be maintained pending the outcome of the motion on notice.

"The court also ordered Prof Christopher Imumolen and his co-travellers (2nd to 15th Defendants/Applicants) to vacate the premises of the 1st Claimant (Accord) which they forcefully took over on Saturday, 31st August 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice No. M/11962/2024 and Notice of Preliminary Objection already filed and served.

"With these clear and unambiguous orders of the court, Prof Christopher Imumolen and his co-travellers were ejected out of the party national secretariat, which they forcefully entered.

"Today, it is instructive to inform persons misled by the unfortunate event that the authentic leadership of the party is led by Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem as National Chairman and is absolutely in control of our great party.

"We are happy to inform Nigerians that this minor distraction in the affairs of our great party is over. We remain focused to refocus our party to win future elections. It is time to work together and build a better, greater and stronger Accord."

Edo election do or die - Obaseki

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo, declared the coming governorship election in the state “a do-or-die affair”.

Speaking at the PDP grand finale rally in Benin City, the state capital, Obaseki berated Senator Adams Oshiomhole, his predecessor.

