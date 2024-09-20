BREAKING: Rivers Governor Fubara Loses Bid to Replace 27 Pro-Wike Lawmakers
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, September 20, dismissed a suit seeking to replace 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to an ex-governor of the state Nyesom Wike.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.