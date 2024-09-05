The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has revealed what will happen to the PDP if he leaves the party

Wike said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will experience a “tsunami” if he decides to leave the party

The former Rivers governor said there would be a tsunami in the PDP but he has decided to remain in the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, said there will be a “tsunami” in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he decides to leave the party.

Wike suggested that there would be an exodus of PDP members from the main opposition party if he dumped the party.

Wike said there will be a tsunami if he leaves PDP Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The former Rivers governor stated this at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, during the party’s state congress on Saturday, August 31, Premium Times reports.

“If today I say I will move to another party, it will be a tsunami but we have said we are going to remain where we are.”

Wike also threatened to “put fire” in PDP-governed states if their governors do not stay clear of the party’s affairs in Rivers.

The minister boasted that nobody could take over the PDP structure in Rivers from him and his allies who currently controlled the party.

“Let me assure all of you, not when we live will anybody take away the structure of the PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors say they will take over the structure and give it back to somebody.”

The PDP in Rivers state has been torn apart into two factions following the political feud between Wike and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara

Wike is in total control of the party structure in the state while Governor Fubara controls the state government.

Police urged to arrest Wike over threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a leader of the Ijaw nation, Chief Edwin Clark, urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest Wike.

Clark said Wike should be arrested over his comment to set fire to states governed by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

He said Wike's comments were a form of treason and Omoyele Sowore, and #EndBadGovernance protesters were arrested for similar offences.

Source: Legit.ng