The Edo governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21, has started generating reactions from concerned citizens

Hope, a trader in the state, said she would not be voting on Saturday, adding that she did not trust the process

The election has been described as a race between the APC, PDP and the Labour Party candidates

Edo state residents have expressed mixed sentiments ahead of Saturday, September 21, governorship election in the state. The people in the state shared their hopes and fears about the election.

Some residents, like Hope, a trader, have lost faith in the electoral process, believing their votes won't count due to potential manipulation. Others, like James Ogunshola, an entrepreneur, remain optimistic, expecting a free and fair election.

Why people may not vote in Edo election

According to The Cable, Hope did not have a reason to vote, unlike during the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole. She said:

“I don’t want to vote, and I will not vote because no matter what, it will not count. They will still make whoever they want governor.”

Youth leader John is confident of a peaceful election and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory, citing the need for continuity of Obaseki's policies.

CDS Musa speaks on Edo election

To ensure a secure voting environment, Chief of Defence Staff Christopher Musa has warned local security networks and vigilantes to steer clear of election duties. The military has been deployed to guarantee a credible election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that over 2.2 million registered voters with permanent voter cards are expected to cast their ballots on Saturday.

The Saturday election has been described as a race between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party. The candidates are Monday Okpebholo, Asue Ighedalo and Olumide Akpata.

