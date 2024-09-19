The APC has received a major boost, as 9 political parties have collapsed their structures for Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate for the September 21, Edo state governorship election

This move comes barely 2 days before the poll as Governor Godwin Obaseki battles to retain power for the ruling party with his preferred successor and PDP candidate Asue Ighodalo

Chief Sam Arase, chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), confirmed the development on Thursday and explained why Edo residents should vote for Okpebholo on Saturday

In a significant boost to the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), no less than 9 political parties have unanimously endorsed Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, ahead of the Saturday, September 21, Edo state gubernatorial election.

Edo guber: 9 political parties collapse into APC

Chief Sam Arase, chairman of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) Edo state chapter, said this on behalf of the Assembly of Registered Political Parties in Edo state.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, September 19, Arase noted that the parties collapsed structures because they prefer candidate Okpebholo and confident of victory.

The parties include the Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Peoples Party (APP), Accord (A), Young Progressive Party (YPP), Action Alliance (AA) and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The parties demand a violence-free election and urge Edo citizens to come out en masse and vote for APC.

This development reaffirms the alliance and synergy between these parties and the APC, with members mandated to work towards the enthronement of Senator Okpebholo as the next governor of Edo State.

Meanwhile, 17 political parties and their candidates are vying for the Edo state governorship seat billed for Saturday September 21, 2014 with a winner expected to emerge after voting procedures.

