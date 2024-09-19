The governorship election in Edo state in the south-south region of Nigeria is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024

APC's Monday Okpebholo is up against Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the PDP, Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, and 14 others

Legit.ng examines the certificates the candidates of the PDP, APC and the Labour Party submitted to INEC

Benin City, Edo state - Qualified voters in Edo state will exercise their franchise on Saturday, September 21, to elect a new governor who will take over from the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki is set to complete his constitutionally mandated two-term tenure by the end of 2024.

Edo guber is approaching its final stages, with the three major candidates in the race striving to secure enough votes to emerge victorious. Photo credits: @m_akpakomiza, @Aighodalo, @OlumideAkpata

Campaigns for the coveted seat in Edo have been intense and many Nigerians appear interested in the process and outcome of the election.

Candidates from 17 political parties are in the contest. However, the election is widely considered a three-horse race.

In this report, Legit.ng examines the certificates the top three candidates may have submitted to the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

1) Asue Ighodalo (PDP)

In July, a federal high court in Abuja cleared Ighodalo, the Edo state governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of alleged forgery.

This judgement came after Phillip Shaibu, the impeached deputy governor of Edo state, and three others instituted a case to disqualify Ighodalo as the PDP flagbearer. They alleged that Ighodalo submitted forged documents to INEC.

But the judge, James Omotoso, held that Shaibu and others failed to prove their case having relied on the permanent voter card (PVC) of Ighodalo, which was alleged to be fake.

In the same month, INEC confirmed Ighodalo as a duly registered voter with a valid PVC.

INEC presented documentary evidence and a staff witness to confirm that Ighodalo’s name and registration details can be found on its voter registration portal for the Idirio Primary School Polling Unit, Ewohimi Ward 1, Esan South East local government area (LGA) of Edo state.

Per an INEC document reviewed by Legit.ng on Thursday, September 19, Ighodalo is a Bachelor of Laws holder. It is, however, unclear whether the 65-year-old has submitted this particular certificate to INEC.

In Nigeria, no law requires a candidate to submit his/her academic certificates to INEC before being allowed to contest an election.

Some candidates may only fill their qualifications in the nomination form and decide not to submit either the hardcopy or e-copy to INEC.

Legit.ng reports that to be elected as a state governor in Nigeria, the 1999 constitution, section 177, stipulates that an aspirant must have "been educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent", among other requirements.

2) Monday Okpebholo (APC)

Going by credible media reports, the All Progressives Congress (APC's) Okpebholo submitted his birth certificate to INEC.

Legit.ng reports that Okpebholo holds a primary school leaving certificate, West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and BSc. in Business Administration certificates.

3) Olumide Akpata (Labour Party)

INEC's document indicates that Akpata's qualifications include a first school leaving certificate, West African secondary school credential, and law degree proof.

Akpata was a senior partner and the head of the corporate and commercial practice group at Templars law firm in Nigeria until his resignation on August 31, 2023, to enable him to pursue partisan politics.

The LP chieftain became the first non-senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 28 years to be elected president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in July 2020.

