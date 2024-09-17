BREAKING: Tension as Nigerian Governor Sacks Commissioner, Reason Emerges
- Anambra Governor Charles Soludo has reportedly sacked his commissioner for information, Paul Nwosu
- According to sources, the commissioner was sacked over an alleged non-performance as the governor prepared for his second term election
- However, the chief press secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, neither confirmed nor denied the report, saying he was waiting for further details
Professor Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has sacked Paul Nwosu, the state commissioner for information, over alleged non-performance.
It was leant that Nwosu was sacked over an alleged governor's dwindling image, especially with next year's governorship election approaching. According to a Government House source, Nwosu has already packed his bags and is waiting for the official announcement of his removal.
Many in Anambra State, including government officials, aren't surprised by Nwosu's sack, considering it long overdue. Journalists in the state have criticized Nwosu for failing to brief them on government activities or respond to inquiries during his nearly three-year tenure. They even dubbed him the worst Commissioner for Information Anambra State has had since its creation.
Why Soludo sack commissioner for information
Vanguard reported that sources revealed that Governor Soludo has already nominated Nwosu's replacement, who will soon face screening by the state House of Assembly. The governor's press secretary, Christian Aburime, has neither confirmed nor denied the news, stating that he's awaiting further confirmation.
This development comes shortly after the removal of the Managing Director of Anambra Broadcasting Service, Chido Obidiegwu. It seems Governor Soludo is reshuffling his team to address concerns and improve his administration's image ahead of the upcoming election.
However, the commissioner's sacking came barely two weeks before the state's local government election. The council poll is scheduled to be held on September 28.
Source: Legit.ng
