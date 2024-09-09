Prof Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra, has said that the reports that he sacked his aide over his viral video on the ‘gwo gwo ngwo’ dance challenge.

The governor made this known in a statement from the office of his press secretary, Christian Aburime, on Monday, September 9.

Aburime explained that the individual in question, Chido Obidiegwu, was redeployed as part of a routine government reshuffle and not due to the leaked video. He added that the dance video was a "spontaneous, lighthearted moment" that has been positively received and applauded on social media.

The state government condemned the false reports, describing them as the work of mischievous elements who attempted to disparage Soludo and distract him from his efforts to transform the state.

Nigerian youths have praised the governor's participation in the dance challenge, praising his relatability and connection with the people. The video has even trended on national television stations, with many praising the governor's human side.

Soon after the video of the governor went viral, Molokwu was appointed by Soludo as the managing director of the Anambra Broadcasting Service to take over the position of Chido Obidiegwu. Meanwhile, the reason for Obidiegwu's exit was not expressly explained.

The development has resulted in public reactions, with some associating Obidiegwu's redeployment with the governor's viral video, while the government insisted that it was a cabinet reshuffle.

