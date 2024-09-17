Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed has replied to FCT minister Nyesom Wike on the threat to put fire in his state

Governor Mohammed personally comments on Wike's threat for the first time, saying the state has enough water to quench any fire

According to the governor, Wike remained his friend despite their differences, adding that leadership must be separated from friendship

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state, has said there is enough water in the state to quench any fire threat by anyone while commenting, for the first time, on the recent threat by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that Wike recently accused PDP governors of interfering with PDP Rivers' control, but Mohammed stated that his friendship with Wike remains intact despite their differences.

Bauchi governor responds to Wike's threat of putting fire in his state Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

The rift between the two began when the PDP governors' forum, led by Mohammed, declared Siminalayi Fubara, Wike's estranged godson, the party leader in Rivers.

How Wike warns PDP governors

Wike retaliated after his camp won the party congress to strengthen his grip on the Rivers PDP. He warned governors to stay out of the state's affairs. He specifically targeted Mohammed, promising sleepless nights to those who challenged him in Rivers.

Mohammed, chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, reassured that the party remains united, citing the National Working Committee's visit to him on Tuesday, September 17, as a symbol of hope and stability. He emphasized the importance of respecting diversity, following the rule of law, and putting personal interests aside.

His statement reads in part:

"Nobody can put fire in Bauchi. We have a volume of water that will quench the fire, even my friend that said that did so because of he is annoyed. Maybe I have said something that annoyed him, but it is not personal. My friend is my friend, my job is my job and leadership is leadership."

Source: Legit.ng