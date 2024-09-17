Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has suspended and replaced LGA caretaker committee boss

Otonye Briggs was suspended on Tuesday for reasons undisclosed to the press and Hon. Bitebobo Amiee was appointed as his replacement

The suspension comes days after Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) asserted that he “will never support” Siminalayi Fubara in the future

Legit.ng reports that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state

On Tuesday, September 17, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state suspended Otonye Briggs, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

Rivers LGA boss suspended, replaced

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi.

According to the statement, Briggs’ suspension is with immediate effective.

As reported by Channels TV, Chukwudi did not, however, give a reason for the suspension.

“The Governor has directed Hon Bitebobo Amiee to immediately take over as chairperson. though specific reasons for the decision were not disclosed.

“Mr Briggs is hereby directed to hand over all council property in his possession to the (new) Caretaker Committee Chairperson,” he said.

Fubara's action triggered violence in the state between supporters of Governor Fubara and those of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The former LG Chairmen, backed by Wike, had refused to vacate office, prompting a clash with Fubara’s supporters that resulted in the death of two persons, including a police officer.

After violence broke out, the Nigeria Police Force ordered its operatives to take over the 23 council secretariats.

The Nigerian Tribune and The Cable confirmed the development in their publication on Tuesday.

