The PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has replied to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and insisted that the people of Edo state will determine the next governor

Ighodalo made this statement after Wike insisted that he told Governor Godwin Obaseki that he won't support Ighodalo or any PDP candidate in the Edo state gubernatorial election

The clash of interest began after the PDP requested INEC to redeploy the Edo state's REC and CP for the election, due to their close ties with Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has stated that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, does not have the power to determine the next governor of the state.

Wike, Obaseki differs over Ighodalo's fate in Edo election Photo credit: Nyesom Wike, Asue Ighodalo, Governor Godwin Obaseki

Ighodalo: "Wike cannot decide Obaseki's successor"

Ighodalo made this statement days after Wike claimed he told Governor Godwin Obaseki that he would not "back the PDP candidate" at the September 21 governorship poll in the state.

The PDP candidate disclosed this on Monday, September 16, when he was featured as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The development comes three days after the former Rivers governor disclosed on Friday’s edition of the same programme that Obaseki brought his political godson to seek his support for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

Reacting on Monday, Ighodalo expressed disappointment in the position of the FCT minister, saying that wasn’t exactly the outcome of the meeting he earlier had with him, The Punch reported.

He, however, stated that the outcome of the September 21 election would be decided by the Edo people and not by Wike or any other political figure in the country.

Ighodalo said:

“Sometimes when gentlemen talk in some kind of privacy or arrangements, we don’t voice out what has been said. But it is not correct that (former) Governor Wike said he wasn’t going to support us. That’s incorrect. But events may have overtaken his decision at that point and he is free to change his mind.

“Whether you are a governor or a minister, it is only Edo citizens and residents who have their PVCs who can take that decision with the support of God Almighty. I fear no man, I only fear God.”

Edo Guber: PDP demands redeployment of pro-Wike REC, CP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state PDP asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeploy Anugbum Onuoha, the resident electoral commissioner.

According to reports, PDP’s call for Onuoha’s redeployment was due to his ties with Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

