Asue Ighodalo has listed one major condition the federal government and the police will meet for the Edo PDP to sign the peace accord

Ighodalo insisted that FG and the police must release the detained PDP members in Abuja before the ruling party in Edo will sign the peace accord

The PDP candidate for the September 21 governorship election also insisted that only the Edo people have the power to decide the next governor of the state

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has pledged that his party will sign the peace accord with other political parties once the federal government and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) meet all its conditions.

Edo election: Ighodalo speaks on peace accord

Ighodalo, who was a guest on Channels Televisions Politics Today on Monday, lamented that some PDP members have been arrested and detained without being charged to court.

Speaking further, he noted that his camp will not hesitate to sign the peace accord already signed by the other parties involved in the election once his supporters are released from police detention in Abuja, The Punch reported.

“We had a number of conditions, most of the conditions have now been met with one left. Many of our guys have been held unjustly.

“We think if you hold guys, you either charge them or you let them go on bail. So, either they charge all our guys and we are represented or let them go on bail. Once that is achieved we will sign the peace accord,” Ighodalo said.

The PDP candidate cited lack of level playing ground as the major reason his party declined to sign the peace accord, but acknowledged that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has now assured the party neutrality.

"Wike cannot decide Obaseki’s successor": Ighodalo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Asue Ighodalo has said that the people of the South-South state will decide their next governor.

Ighodalo said the choice of who succeeds Godwin Obaseki is not for PDP heavyweight Nyesom Wike or any other person to make but the people of the state.

The PDP candidate was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

