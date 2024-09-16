The Commissioner of Police in Edo state, Nemi Iwo, has reacted to the report that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, influenced his posting.

Iwo urged the good people of Edo state to disregard the unfounded story ahead of the Saturday, September 21 government election.

The CP said he cannot determine the outcome of any election while promising to commit to neutrality and professionalism in the upcoming governorship poll.

Benin City, Edo state - The Edo state Commissioner of Police, Nemi Iwo, said his path has never crossed in any way with that of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Iwo said the allegations that Wike linked his deployment to Edo state is baseless.

The state Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, made this known in a statement in Benin City, on Monday, September 16, Vanguard reports

As reported by The Punch, Iwo said his deployment was a routine administrative procedure within the Police Force.

“It’s laughable to suggest that the deployment was influenced by the FCT Minister. I don’t have any personal or professional ties with him."

As reported by Punch, he explained that the Police do not influence or determine the outcome of any election in the country.

“The CP is not an electoral umpire as such, I cannot determine the outcome of an election as more senior officers, including two DIGs, AIGs, CPs, and other senior officers have been deployed to supervise the conduct of the Edo election.

“Moreso, the innovations adopted by the INEC do not accrue any powers or privileges to the Police to influence the outcome of any election."

"INEC REC Is My Cousin": Wike Speaks

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Wike confirmed that the INEC REC in Edo state is his cousin.

Wike, a former Rivers governor, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state is raising the allegation because he refused to support Asuo Ighodalo, the party's candidate in the forthcoming election.

The minister then reiterated his neutral stance, noting that he was not a member of the APC and that no one can intimidate his cousin into doing what is not right.

