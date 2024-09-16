Former Senator Shehu Sani has explained the true meaning of "do or die" during elections in Nigeria

Sani said "when a politician says do or die, he/she means the do is for him/her while the die is for others

Some Nigerians on social media have reacted to the former federal lawmaker's explanation on "do or die" during elections in the country

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, has explained the meaning of "do or die" during elections in Nigeria.

Sani said that what Nigerian politicians mean when they say “do or die”, is that the “do” is for them.

Sani said the do is for politicians while the die is for others Photo credit: Shehu Sani

The former federal lawmaker said the “die” is for others and not the politicians.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Monday, September 16.

Sani wrote:

“When a politician says do or die, the do is for him and the die is for others.”

Nigerians react to meaning of "do or die"

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on the meaning of "do or die" during elections.

@AGINAS

Bless one politician that once said , "my ambition doesn't worth the blood of any Nigerian". NJ

@Henryhoomen1

The die is for the poor while the do is for the rich

@Honey4rmDErock

I am very sorry for the less privileged in that country.

@attamakuza

This we know that is why we are careful about you all

@ELMustaphaJ

You know your people very well

@faruk_atk

where's the lie? this sounds like speaking from experience.

@iam_paulash

It’s a way of motivating their foot soldiers to go and die for their course.

@adedejisam6

It is now left for others to pick a choice.

@Avpdeal

Absolutely, politicians always prioritize their own agenda over the well-being of others. It's a sad reality we have to deal with.

@MahmudDan_Iya

Amongst the two words: one is for the Rich, and the other one is for the Poor.

left for you to choose wisely. 😂😉

Source: Legit.ng