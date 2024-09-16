The national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has reacted to the alleged plan to rig the governorship election in Edo state

Ribadu through his lawyer, Marian Aigbedion said the allegations made by the PDP chairman in Edo, Tony Aziegbem, are “libelous and malicious”

In a letter addressed to the PDP chieftain, Aigbedion made three demands from Aziegbemi for damaging the reputation of Ridadu and causing him other injuries.

FCT, Abuja - The national security adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has threatened to sue the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Tony Aziegbemi, over an alleged plan to rig the September 21 governorship election.

Aziegbemi alleged that the presidency had ordered the NSA to release $2 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, “to buy votes and bribe security agencies”.

As reported by TheCable, this was contained in a statement signed by Aziegbemi on Saturday, September 14.

Ribadu through his lawyer, Marian Aigbedion, described the allegations as “libellous and malicious”.

In the letter Aigbedion addressed to the PDP chieftain, he said Ribadu has consistently demonstrated integrity and a commitment to fighting corruption.”

He made three demands from Aziegbemi for damaging the reputation of Ridadu and causing him other injuries, The Guardian reports.

“Given the extensive damage your false and baseless allegations have caused our client, we demand: 1. A written apology to our client. 2. A full retraction of the publication in its entirety. 3. Publication of the retraction in A full-page advertorial in at least five nationwide newspapers; ten reputable and well-read online news sites; seven national and international television stations; ten radio channels with national and international reach; payment of N10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) as damages for reputational and other injuries.”

Edo PDP chairman didn't accuse presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that some media reports, not by Legit.ng, claimed that Aziegbemi accused the presidency and the NSA of planning to manipulate the upcoming governorship election.

However, findings have shown that the statement attributed to the Edo PDP chairman was forged.

Aziegbemi has distanced himself from the statement, which he described as false and the work of mischief makers, urging the public to disregard it.

