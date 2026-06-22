Social media personality GehGeh has publicly criticised TikToker Peller over his traditional marriage to Jarvis

He questioned whether financial ability alone is enough to justify marriage without emotional and mental readiness

His comments have divided online users, with some agreeing while others defend Peller’s decision

Social media commentator Ojaigho Prosper, widely known as GehGeh, has expressed strong disapproval of the recent traditional marriage of TikTok star Peller to his partner, Jarvis.

Peller had earlier announced that he successfully completed his traditional marriage rites after paying Jarvis’ bride price during a family introduction ceremony held over the weekend.

The content creator shared clips from the event on Instagram, where he proudly declared:

“Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love.”

GehGeh criticises TikToker Peller over his traditional marriage to Jarvis. Photos: GehGeh/Peller.

Source: Instagram

Reacting via X, GehGeh questioned the belief that financial capability alone should determine readiness for marriage.

He argued that marriage requires more than financial strength, stressing the importance of mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual preparedness.

“Y’all are justifying his act with ‘he has the money allow him’. But y’all failed to ask yourself if he’s ready mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” he wrote.

He further emphasised that marriage should not be reduced to financial status alone.

“Everything isn’t all about the money,” he added.

The content creator expressed disappointment that Peller went ahead with the marriage despite his earlier advice.

According to him, the TikTok star is still in a phase of personal growth and may have rushed into a lifelong commitment.

“You still growing as a child why get married now eehn.. I tried my possible best to help you but you failed to listen to me.. Peller don go marry Jarvis.. upon all my advice this boy still pour spit for my face,” he wrote.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Geh Geh's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@SmoothV76 stated:

"Let them make their decisions, their mistakes and learn. Parvis is not dumb, they have loved, fought, loved again ,beyond love they like each other, they fancy each other. I wish them and happy married life. Cheers!"

@LugIsArsenal wrote:

"You follow gehgeh na to dey mess around different girls everyday you will be about trying to be overly smart. Being married doesn’t stop you from achieving your goals especially with the right girl. Get money, get married, have kids, enjoy life. Wife decide to leave you in the future. "

@EmekaVince3947 noted:

"Bro let me ask you why did you like gossiping is it your concern that peller want to get married to Jarvis,is their choice and Jarvis did not say no ‍,even their parents did not say anything about it,so live them let them be....."

GehGeh questions whether financial ability alone is enough to justify marriage without emotional and mental readiness. Photo: GehGeh.

Source: Instagram

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng