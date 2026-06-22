A Nigerian man has questioned why people ate food at the funeral of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo

The burial ceremony of the late actor took place in Arochukwu, Abia State on Thursday, June 18, 2026

The man took to social media to share his opinion while explaining one thing he would never do if he was at the actor's funeral

A Nigerian man, Akachukwu God'swill Paul Agudosi, has stirred reactions on social media after questioning why people were eating at the funeral of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the late actor was buried on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

A man shares his opinion after seeing people eating at Alexx Ekubo's burial. Photo credit: Akachukwu God'swill Paul Agudosi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The young man took to his Facebook page to express his concern regarding the actions of some attendees at the event.

Man shares concern with Alexx Ekubo's burial

The Nigerian man mentioned that it is inappropriate to eat and drink at a funeral ground when people are supposed to be mourning the deceased person.

According to him, he would never attempt to eat or drink anything if he attended the funeral of the popular actor. He argued that anyone who is genuinely hungry should eat from their home before coming to a burial ceremony or wait until they return.

Taking to his Facebook page, he wrote:

"I saw people who went to Alexx Ekubo’s burial yesterday eating. There’s nothing worst as this. The last thing I will ever do is go to a burial and eat. Never will I do that. How do I say I am mourning someone and still eat at the funeral. I’m not saying I won’t eat that day. If I am hungry, I eat from my home before coming to the funeral, or after the funeral I go to my house and eat; but not eating and drinking in the funeral ground. This isn’t just the igbos, almost every tribe in Nigeria does this. A burial, and you see people eating and drinking. Some carry plates from their houses to come and steal foods, to take home. Some are not really there cause they are mourning, but because they want to eat and drink. All the burial, I have attended; no matter how hungry I am, I will never eat or drink there, if you bring a food, I will ask you to pass it to the next person, if you bring a drink, I will use my head to nod a NO to the person. That’s how it’s supposed to be. Haba! I know you are not me and I am not you; but there’s no sense to this."

Reactions as man slams Alexx Ekubo's guests

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Gift Umoh said:

"So if everyone has the same mindset as yours, who will then eat the food that was cooked for the ceremony, na wa ooooooooo."

Alozie Alozie said:

"You never see where person carry banana 🍌🍌 go burial to add it to the burial rice."

Klint CK said:

"You people talk a lot in the name of 'content.' Why was the food prepared in the first place?"

See his Facebook post below:

Four controversies at Alexx Ekubo's burial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the funeral rites of late actor Alexx Ekubo may have come to an end, but fans are unlikely to forget some of the incidents that overshadowed the ceremonies.

Source: Legit.ng