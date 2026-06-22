A Nigerian lady has expressed utter displeasure after reading the recent post made by a popular actress

Actress Angela Okorie had taken to her official Instagram account to announce that she had burnt the dress she wore to Alexx Ekubo’s burial

However, reacting to this, a Nigerian lady, who was not having it, took to social media to express outrage in the comments

A lady has criticised Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie, after she revealed how she disposed of an outfit she had worn to a recent burial ceremony.

Her post attracted attention on social media, with one lady voicing strong disapproval over the actress’s decision to disclose her action publicly.

Lady reacts to Angela Okorie's post about burning burial outfit. Photo credit: @Ella Nnabugo, Alexx Ekubo/ X.

Source: Twitter

Lady drags actress Angela Okorie

The actress had recorded herself setting fire to the white dress she had worn to late Alexx Ekubo’s burial.

She claimed that her godmother advised her that keeping clothing worn at funerals was inappropriate, and that burning such items was the proper course of action.

She urged her audience to take note of the practice and offered prayers for long life and divine protection.

In her words:

"This is the outfit I wore to Alexx burial. My godmother said it is not good to have the cloth you wore to a burial around you, you burn them. So family and friends take note. I felt I should share this information. May the Lord keep and bless us with long life. Amen. Chaii."

Reacting to this, an X user @EllaNnabugo criticised the actress for what she viewed as a bid for attention.

In her reply, she questioned the purpose of sharing such personal ritual details, noting that the disclosure offered no value to viewers.

Lady drags Angela Okorie, says she's seeking attention. Photo credit: @Ella Nnabugo, Alexx Ekubo/ X.

Source: Twitter

"She’s looking for view and engagement, cos what are we suppose to do with the information. Mtchewww," she said.

Reactions as lady criticises Angela Okorie

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Jacyntha said:

"When was Alex buried again , can’t they just allow his family , friends and fans mourn him in peace. Why is she telling us she burnt the clothes she wore ? Why didn’t she burn everything she wore that day."

Adio said:

"She could have kept the tradition between her and her godmother the way this people are trying to trend through Alex is so disappointing fr fr."

Miss Joy said:

"Alexx you for just stay small, see wetin them use your name dey do. It's well, I know you would have loved to stay a little more.but life happened. Rest well nnaaa."

Phina added:

"She didn’t have to let us know sha. The internet must not know everything."

@pretty Ruth 1219 added:

"Hmm this life is vanity we came to this life to chase everything and go with nothing."

See the post below:

Lady grieves over late Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her grief on social media over the passing of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a illness with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

Source: Legit.ng