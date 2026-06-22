Internal disagreements reportedly surfaced within the ADC after the announcement of Rotimi Amaechi as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for 2027

Atiku’s camp dismissed speculation of a crisis and attributed the delay in Amaechi’s formal unveiling to the presidential candidate’s travel schedule

Katsina ADC chieftain Mustapha Inuwa warned that unresolved disputes within the party had begun to erode supporters’ confidence

Fresh tensions are emerging within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) following the selection of former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as running mate to the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 election.

According to a report by Guardian, party insiders disclosed that disagreements have surfaced between supporters of Atiku and backers of Amaechi, with some influential figures reportedly pushing for a review of the vice-presidential choice.

Party leaders hold consultations as concerns mount over internal disagreements within the ADC. Photo: Atiku, Amaechi/FB

Source: Twitter

The development has raised concerns about internal cohesion at a time the party is attempting to strengthen its position ahead of the next general election.

Is ADC facing internal political crisis?

Sources familiar with the situation said opposition to Amaechi's nomination emerged shortly after the party announced his selection earlier this month.

Some members aligned with Atiku are said to be uncomfortable with the former Rivers State governor's growing influence within the party.

There are also claims that certain loyalists of the ADC presidential candidate believe Amaechi's independent political style could limit their relevance within the campaign structure being assembled for the 2027 contest.

Reports further indicate that some supporters of Amaechi are considering legal action over the conduct of the party's presidential primary if his nomination is not formally processed with the Independent National Electoral Commission by the end of June.

Why is Amaechi's unveiling delayed?

Questions over the delay in officially presenting Amaechi as the vice-presidential candidate have also fuelled speculation about divisions within the party.

However, Atiku's camp has dismissed suggestions of a dispute. A media aide to the former vice-president, Abdulrasheed Shehu, attributed the delay to Atiku's travel schedule and maintained that the ticket remained intact.

Responding to concerns on social media, Shehu wrote:

“Atiku/Amaechi is settled. His Excellency is on a short business trip. Once he returns, Amaechi will be officially unveiled as the VP candidate in a few days. Stop posting fake news.”

Despite that assurance, party members in some states have continued to voice concerns about unresolved internal matters.

Are party members losing confidence?

In Katsina State, prominent ADC chieftain Mustapha Inuwa warned that prolonged disagreements within the party could weaken confidence among supporters.

The former Secretary to the Katsina State Government criticised what he described as the failure of party leaders to address complaints arising from the governorship candidate selection process.

According to him, repeated efforts to secure a response from the party leadership have yielded little progress, prompting further consultations with supporters.

“The party that people have confidence and hope in is the party that is starting with this kind of mess. It is really unfortunate,” Inuwa said. “People are disappointed. People are beginning to lose hope in ADC.”

Atiku slams court ruling

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a court judgment ordering the deregistration of the ADC and several other opposition parties, describing the ruling as a threat to Nigeria's democratic system and political pluralism.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku argued that the decision raised concerns about the rule of law and the future of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng