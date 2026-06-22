Breaking: Omoyele Sowore Arrested as Details Emerge

Omoyele Sowore remains in custody pending bail revocation hearing by Federal High Court

Court rejects Sowore's bias allegation request, case adjourned until June 24 for further hearing

DSS prosecutes Sowore over alleged claims against President Bola Tinubu on social media

Human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has been ordered to remain in custody pending the hearing of an application seeking to reverse the decision that revoked his bail.

Justice Muhammad Umar of the Federal High Court gave the order after Sowore appeared before the court on Monday, where he was represented by his new counsel, Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore Arrested as Details Emerge

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Judge considers bail revocation challenge

The court had earlier revoked Sowore’s bail after he failed to appear for a previous hearing, with the prosecution accusing him of delaying proceedings.

Although Sowore had written to the court requesting an adjournment, the court noted that the letter did not provide reasons for his absence.

At Monday’s sitting, Justice Umar directed that Sowore be kept at the correctional centre until the court determines his motion seeking to set aside the bail revocation order and the warrant issued against him.

Case adjourned for further hearing

The judge also dismissed Sowore’s earlier request for the judge to withdraw from the case over allegations of bias.

The matter was adjourned until June 24 for the hearing of the application challenging the court’s previous decision.

DSS prosecution continues

The Department of State Services (DSS) is prosecuting Sowore over allegations bordering on claims made against President Bola Tinubu in posts shared on his social media accounts.

Sowore, a former presidential candidate, has continued to challenge the legal action while seeking to defend himself through the court process.

Source: Legit.ng