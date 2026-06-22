ASJA urges respect for separation of powers amid controversy over lawmakers' vehicle procurement

Federal High Court ruling sparks debate on transparency and accountability in National Assembly spending

Group defends official vehicles for lawmakers as essential tools for legislative duties, not luxuries

A pro-democracy organisation, Advocates of Social Justice for All (ASJA), has called on civil society groups and critics of the National Assembly to respect the principle of separation of powers amid controversy surrounding the N110 billion procurement of official vehicles and support allowances for lawmakers.

The group said continued criticism of the legislature could undermine democratic institutions, stressing that the National Assembly has constitutional responsibilities that require adequate operational support.

110bn SUVs Procurement: Group Warns Critics of NASS, "Respect Separation of Powers"

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Court ruling sparks debate

The controversy followed a Federal High Court judgment in Lagos, which ruled that the procurement of 360 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for members of the House of Representatives, 109 SUVs for senators, and N70 billion in support allowances did not comply with procurement standards.

The court directed the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure future spending follows due process, transparency, accountability and value-for-money principles.

Group cautions against interference

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Torkuma Asongo, ASJA argued that providing official vehicles for lawmakers should not be viewed as luxury but as a tool to support legislative duties, including oversight, committee assignments and constituency engagements.

“The National Assembly remains one of the critical institutions of democracy, and its Members require adequate operational support to effectively discharge their constitutional mandate. Official vehicles for lawmakers should be regarded as essential tools for legislative work rather than luxury items,” the statement read.

The group also faulted calls for lawmakers to refund the funds, describing such demands as premature while legal processes remain ongoing.

“The principle of separation of powers is fundamental to constitutional democracy,” ASJA said, urging stakeholders to promote accountability while protecting the independence of democratic institutions.

Source: Legit.ng