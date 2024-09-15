Actress Eniola Badmus is trending online over a recent post she shared amid the economic downturn

According to Eniola Badmus, the country has witnessed a rise in exports and a decrease in import

The Nollywood actress' comment, as expected has ignited reactions, with many criticising her

Popular actress Eniola Badmus caused uproar on social media after she shared her thoughts on the country's ‘expanding’ economy regarding imports and exports.

According to Eniola, who is a Special Assistant to House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the country's economy has transformed compared to the previous administration.

Eniola Badmus analyse Nigeria's economy. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola, a staunch supporter of the Tinubu administration, stated that imports are reducing and exports are rapidly increasing, which is a sign that the country’s economy is expanding.

She wrote

“Our imports are reducing, and our exports are increasing. That is a sign that our economy is expanding. For the year-to-date 2024, our imports were N24.44 trillions, while our exports stood at N38.59 trillion. This gives us any unprecedented trade surplus of over N14 trillion in just eight months. It has never happened in Nigeria. Never. This is a refreshing shift from consumption to production.”

See Eniola Badmus' post below:

Mixed reactions trail Eniola Badmus' post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

leerex1:

'You dey gbongbolo cigar."

lichunes:

"If naso growth be for your eyes… I pray the same growth happening to Nigeria happen in your life.. Amen."

ewaoluwao:

"Eniola please let sleeping dogs lie o....I just pay electricity bill...body Dey pepper me o."

fifi_fierce101:

"Even Eniola doesn’t understand what they helped her type on her story."

regioge11

"Once them don compensate una, Una go begin talk before una think 🤔, and we still have the naira been devalued."

undies_island1

"Make nobody trigger this my anger o."

Netizens asks Eniola to beg Tinubu

A TikTok user lamented the poor state of the economy, which has affected the prices of foodstuff, including eggs.

She shared a video calling on the attention of Eniola to help speak to President Tinubu since she is close to him.

The lady said she wasn't resorting to insults and that she was only appealing to Eniola to consider others.

