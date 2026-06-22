Tragedy has struck a Benue family as seven members drowned after the burial of their mother

Their Boat capsizing on the River Benue has raised calls for improved water transport systems

Public outcry over the accident demanded government action to prevent avoidable deaths in Nigeria

Benue family have been drowned in compounding grief following the sudden death of seven members while on their way from the burial of a mother.

In a report shared by the NTA, Mohammed Ali’s family in Benue State is confronted with the disastrous experience, while the mourners, attempting to cross the River Benue and the boat conveying them capsized.

Benue family loses seven members to boat mishap Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Among the victims of the boat mishaps are seven members of the Mohammed Ali family. The situation turned the farewell into heartbreak and despair.

The report reads in part:

"What began as a solemn journey home after the burial of their mother ended in unimaginable tragedy. As mourners attempted to cross the River Benue, the boat conveying them capsized, turning a day of farewell into one of heartbreak and despair. Among the victims were seven members of the same family."

Reactions as another boat capsizes in Benue

The report has started generating reactions, calling on the government to modernise the water transport system in Benue and Taraba. Below are some of their comments:

Delowo questioned why the Taraba and Benue governments could not purchase ferries for their water transport system:

"How much is a ferry that God-forsaken Taraba State can’t purchase? Why are the past and present governors within that state heartless, clueless and stupid?"

Ojunekwu prayed for the deceased family and posited that such deaths are avoidable death

"These are avoidable deaths. In Nigeria today, more than 80% of our death statistics are directly proportional to governance failures, where human souls are used to pay the supreme price. Tragic deaths day in and day out in Nigeria. An ordinary bridge could have saved their life. RIP. For the past one year, water transport related death from the North has exceeded the numbers from the entire Niger Death for the past ten years. Solutions: Training Training for transporters. Buy modernized boats. Ask Lagos/Delta, @benuestategovt, @GboyegaOyetola do something.

Nigerians react as seven die in a boat mishap in Benue Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Muhammed Rajab expressed grief about the situation and prayed for the deceased:

"This is too bad and tragic news. May Allah forgive their shortcomings. My deepest condolences to the family and the immediate community."

Chidiebere James faulted the recording of the report:

"Even a 15yr old with his phone can do a better recording than this!"

Duke of the BUJ said the government needed to build a bridge and not just life jackets:

"They need a bridge, not a life jacket!!! What is that man talking about?"

You can listen to the video of the report on X here:

Benue's head of service is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benue State's head of service, Agbogbo Ode, has been confirmed dead following a brief illness on Saturday, May 3.

Dcns. Serumun Aber, the secretary to the state government, announced the demise of the top government official in a statement on the same day.

The head of service's death was described as sudden by the government and has started generating mixed reactions from people in the state.

Source: Legit.ng