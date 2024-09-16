Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar, criticized President Bola Tinubu's "Emilokan" symbol

Shaibu while comparing the Emilokan emblem, stated that Tinubu’s once-celebrated broken shackle symbol has morphed into a mark of political oppression

Shaibu accused Tinubu of using the Emilokan mantra for personal gain, claiming that Tinubu built his wealth by exploiting Lagosians

In a pointed critique of President Bola Tinubu's administration, Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, lambasted the once-popular "Emilokan" symbol associated with Tinubu's rise to power.

In a statement titled "De-cap-itated!"and cited by Legit.ng, Shaibu argued that the emblem, which once symbolized hope, has now become a symbol of disappointment.

Atiku's aide, Frank Shaibu reacts to Tinubu's administration Photo credit: Frank Shaibu/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by Daily Trust, Shaibu, while speaking on Tinubu’s political symbol, Shaibu said:

"Tinubu’s broken shackle symbol—once celebrated as a representation of freedom—has similarly morphed into a mark of oppression.

"President Tinubu, in a campaign soapbox in Ogun State where he made the infamous Emilokan remarks—claiming ownership of power—has since made the broken shackle a symbol of oppression and political rascality."

Shaibu: How Emilokan turned relics of disillusionment

The Emilokan mantra, meaning "it is my turn" in Yoruba, became a rallying cry for Tinubu’s supporters during his 2023 presidential campaign.

Worn on caps adorned with the broken shackle symbol, these caps represented Tinubu’s promises to promote human rights and economic growth.

However, Shaibu claims that the reality has starkly diverged from those early promises.

He said:

"Everyone now knows that Emilokan is not about shared prosperity for all but about a rabid appropriation of state assets to personal ownership."

Shaibu further accused Tinubu of building his personal wealth by exploiting Lagosians.

Shaibu speaks on Tinubu's economic promises, broken trust

Shaibu argued that Tinubu’s supporters believed in his capacity to replicate Lagos’ success across Nigeria, viewing him as a leader who would bring prosperity, TheCable reported.

However, the aide to Atiku debunked the notion that Tinubu was responsible for Lagos' growth, stating,

"Tinubu didn’t build Lagos. Rather, Tinubu built his wealth through the sweat of Lagosians."

In his analysis, Shaibu also dismissed comparisons between Tinubu and the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, an iconic Nigerian political figure known for his progressive policies.

Tinubu’s supporters had likened him to Awolowo, hoping he would emulate the revered leader's inclusive governance.

