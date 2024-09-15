The Yoruba Council Worldwide has attributed Nigeria's current economic challenges, including fuel price hikes, to "landmines" set by former President Muhammadu Buhari

Furthermore, the Council's President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, demanded a comprehensive audit and overhaul of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Hassan warned that President Tinubu is facing internal sabotage from government elements aiming to undermine his efforts

FCT, Abuja—The Yoruba Council Worldwide has blamed former President Muhammadu Buhari for the current economic struggles faced by President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The council’s President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, said this while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 14.

Yoruba finger former President Tinubu over current hardship in Tinubu's govt

Hassan accused the previous government of creating economic "landmines" that are now hampering Tinubu's progress, especially concerning the sharp rise in fuel prices.

According to Hassan:

"The increase in fuel prices and the subsequent hardship Nigerians face today are the direct results of decisions made by Buhari's administration."

He argued that the former president left the economy in shambles, particularly through policies that intentionally sabotaged the incoming administration.

Hassan said:

"Buhari’s government deliberately laid these landmines, like the removal of fuel subsidies and the sudden currency change, to destabilize Tinubu’s administration. We are witnessing the fallout from those destructive policies today."

He further expressed that the consequences of Buhari’s actions have burdened Tinubu, who is now tasked with fixing the damage.

Hassan emphasized that Tinubu inherited a precarious situation with Nigeria’s petroleum sector, which has been central to much of the country's economic struggles.

Yoruba Council demands overhaul of NNPC

Still speaking, Hassan also called for a total overhaul of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the immediate removal of its current leadership, accusing them of being complicit in mismanagement and corruption.

He maintained:

"We demand the complete audit of the NNPC and the removal of Mele Kyari and his cohorts.

"The NNPC is riddled with corruption, and their mishandling of resources is part of why we are suffering today."

"The oil sector has been a feeding bottle for certain individuals who have taken advantage of Nigeria’s resources for far too long. It’s time to clear out the rot."

Tinubu faces internal sabotage, says Yoruba Council

Hassan further stated that Tinubu’s administration is not only dealing with the economic landmines left by Buhari but is also being sabotaged by elements within the government who want to see his administration fail.

He said:

"There is an ongoing crisis within the system. There are internal saboteurs who do not want President Tinubu to succeed.

These individuals are doing everything in their power to frustrate his efforts at reforming the economy."

Council Urges Tinubu to act swiftly

Despite the challenges, the Yoruba Council expressed optimism about Tinubu’s ability to navigate the crisis.

Hassan encouraged the president to make decisive changes to government agencies and remove those who may be working against his administration.

He said:

"Mr. President, you need to act now. Remove those who are undermining your efforts.

"You cannot afford to be surrounded by individuals who do not share your vision for Nigeria."

