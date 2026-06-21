IMF data has shown that five of Africa’s biggest economies, including Nigeria, contribute a substantial $1.4 trillion to the continent’s GDP

The remaining 48 countries contribute to the other half, highlighting a stark economic disparity across Africa

While these major economies exhibit notable growth potential, many other nations face persistent challenges that impede their progress

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Five of Africa’s largest economies—Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Ethiopia—continue to dominate the continent’s economic landscape, collectively accounting for roughly half of Africa’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Nigeria, 4 Others Dominate Africa’s Economy as 5 Nations Control Half of GDP in 2026

Source: UGC

While the exact figures have shifted in recent years due to currency volatility, inflation pressures, and structural reforms across key markets, the dominance of these five countries remains largely intact.

Combined, they contribute well over $1.5 trillion to Africa’s economy, underscoring their outsized influence on the continent’s growth trajectory.

Africa’s total GDP is now estimated to be above $3 trillion, reflecting gradual expansion despite persistent global and domestic headwinds.

Understanding GDP

According to Investopedia, Gross domestic product (GDP) is the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific time period.

As a broad measure of overall domestic production, it functions as a comprehensive scorecard of a country’s economic health.

A continent of uneven growth

The concentration of economic power among just five countries highlights a longstanding imbalance across Africa. While Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, and Ethiopia drive industrial output, trade, and investment flows, dozens of other nations continue to grapple with slower growth, weaker infrastructure, and limited diversification.

This disparity has become even more pronounced in recent years, as external shocks—including inflation, debt pressures, and fluctuating commodity prices—have affected smaller economies more severely.

Although the composition of the top five has remained relatively stable, their internal rankings have seen subtle shifts. Nigeria, for instance, has faced currency depreciation challenges but continues to benefit from its large population and consumer market.

Egypt has strengthened its position through infrastructure expansion and economic reforms, while Algeria’s oil revenues have supported its fiscal stability.

South Africa maintains its role as a financial and industrial hub, despite ongoing structural constraints. Ethiopia, on the other hand, continues to post strong growth driven by manufacturing, agriculture, and state-led infrastructure development, positioning itself as a rising industrial centre in East Africa.

What drives their dominance

Economic analysts attribute the sustained performance of these countries to a mix of population size, natural resource endowments, and strategic economic diversification.

Oil exports remain central to the economies of Nigeria and Algeria, while Egypt benefits from a broad-based economy spanning tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, and its strategic position along the Suez Canal. South Africa’s strength lies in its advanced financial systems, mining sector, and industrial base.

Ethiopia stands out for a different reason—its rapid expansion has been fueled by aggressive infrastructure investments, a growing manufacturing sector, and government-led industrialisation policies.

Together, these nations serve as economic anchors for their respective regions, attracting foreign investment, driving intra-African trade, and shaping the continent’s economic outlook.

Call for inclusive growth

Despite their dominance, the concentration of GDP among a handful of countries continues to raise concerns among policymakers and development experts. There is a growing consensus that Africa’s long-term stability depends on more inclusive growth across the continent.

Recent World Bank insights suggest that the continent’s largest economies account for a significant share of overall growth, reinforcing the urgency of supporting smaller economies through targeted investments, regional integration, and structural reforms.

As Africa navigates an increasingly complex global economic environment, the challenge remains clear: sustaining the momentum of its leading economies while ensuring that growth becomes broader, more inclusive, and more resilient.

Source: Legit.ng