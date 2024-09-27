President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, as he celebrates his 70th birthday on September 27

In a heartfelt tribute signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Tinubu highlighted the significance of this milestone, recognizing the profound influence Oyedepo has had on countless lives both locally and internationally.

Tinubu acknowledges Bishop Oyedepo's legacies

President Tinubu expressed admiration for Bishop Oyedepo’s exceptional contributions to society, particularly in nurturing leaders across various sectors of the economy.

He noted that many of these leaders draw inspiration from the wisdom found in biblical teachings.

Tinubu stated:

"Bishop Oyedepo’s legacy of leadership and mentorship has left an indelible mark on our nation."

Tinubu hails Oyedepo's educational and health initiatives

The President also praised the remarkable impact of Bishop Oyedepo and his church through the establishment of educational and health institutions, The Punch reported.

Tinubu added:

"His dedication to uplifting millions through quality education and health care is commendable and worthy of celebration."

He acknowledged the significant role these institutions play in national development.

Tinubu: Oyedepo's promoting national growth, entrepreneurship

President Tinubu recognized the influential role of the "highly resourceful and respected" religious leader in fostering an entrepreneurial spirit and igniting a movement for growth in Nigeria and beyond, Leadership reported.

He emphasized that Oyedepo’s teachings and publications have consistently brought glory to the country, highlighting the positive change they inspire in communities.

