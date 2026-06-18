ADC National Chairman David Mark and National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola campaigned in Ekiti State on Thursday, June 18, 2026

Both leaders urged Ekiti residents to vote for the ADC at the polls

Mark and Aregbesola criticised the APC while making a case for the ADC as the preferred choice for Ekiti voters

Former Osun State Governor and African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged Nigerians to support the party ahead of the 2027 general election, saying it represents a credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola made the call on Thursday, June 18, during a mega rally in Ado Ekiti for the ADC governorship candidate, Ambassador Dare Bejide, ahead of Saturday’s election in the state.

Aregbesola, Top Atiku Ally, Announces Who Nigerians Must Vote for in 2027

Source: Twitter

The rally also had in attendance ADC National Chairman, David Mark, who joined other party leaders in criticising the performance of the APC-led administration in Ekiti State.

ADC leaders push for electoral victory

Addressing supporters, David Mark called for massive votes for the party’s candidate, insisting that ADC remained best positioned to address the challenges facing the state.

“Vote for our candidate, Bejide, so that the Ekiti of your dream can be built. Give your votes to ADC,” Mark said.

He also maintained that only the ADC could “salvage Ekiti from the claws of poverty.”

Aregbesola confident of victory

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the ADC would perform strongly at the polls, arguing that the APC had failed across all levels of government.

“We will meet at the poll. The APC has failed at the three tiers of government. APC may want to underestimate the opposition because of appearances, but such assumptions will prove costly,” he said.

He added that electoral success would depend on a free and fair process, insisting that the ADC stood a strong chance if votes were properly counted.

“We will win if the process is free and fair,” he stated.

Aregbesola also commended women for their participation in elections, urging them to turn out in large numbers and ensure their votes counted in Saturday’s poll.

Atiku hails appeal court ruling on ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar welcomed the Court of Appeal’s decision to stay execution of a judgment that attempted to deregister the ADC and four other political parties.

The appellate court faulted a federal high court judge for proceeding with the case despite a prior stay order. Atiku further warned against attempts to weaken democracy through judicial interference.

Source: Legit.ng