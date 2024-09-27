Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu met former vice-president, Namadi Sambo, and ex-head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, during Jumat prayer at the national mosque, Abuja, on Friday, September 27.

Legit.ng reports that since his exit from government, Sambo, Goodluck Jonathan’s former lieutenant, has not contested for any public office.

Although not considered an influential politician, Sambo, 70, is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In April, Sambo attended the meeting of the national caucus of the PDP in Abuja.

The speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abass; and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; were also present in the mosque as religious leaders offered prayers for the nation ahead of its 64th Independence anniversary on Tuesday, October 1.

Nigeria typically holds memorial ceremonies at the capital’s Eagle Square parade ground, open to the public, but authorities plan a low-key 64th Independence Day anniversary celebration to reflect the economic hardship.

George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), disclosed this recently. He, however, stated that the event would present government an opportunity for the government to showcase its scorecard to Nigerians.

Tinubu meets Jega

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu received Prof. Attahiru Jega, the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Jega visited the villa to submit his report on the proposed ministry of livestock to President Tinubu.

