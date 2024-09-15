Imo LGA Election: What I'll Do If Elected, PDP Chairmanship Candidate Speaks
- Chukwudumebi Ifeanyichukwu, a candidate for local government chairman, has promised to make life better for people in Aboh-Mbaise by improving schools and healthcare
- If elected, Ifeanyichukwu said he would make sure all communities in the area have good education and medical facilities
- The PDP candidate reiterated that he would bring positive change and development to Aboh-Mbaise if he's elected
Aboh-Mbaise LGA, Imo state - Chukwudumebi Ifeanyichukwu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Aboh-Mbaise local government area, has pledged to improve living standards across the region if elected significantly.
In a statement addressed to supporters and residents, Ifeanyichukwu emphasised that all communities within the LGA, including Lorji, Uvuru, Nguru, Ibeku, Enyiogugu, Amuzu, Umuhu, Mbutu, and Lagwa, would benefit from increased investment in education and healthcare.
Ifeanyichukwu said Aboh-Mbaise deserves quality representation that delivers tangible results. He outlined his plans to prioritise educational infrastructure development and provide access to world-class medical facilities.
Ifeanyichukwu highlights vision for Aboh-Mbaise
Ifeanyichukwu described Aboh-Mbaise as having the vast potential to become a beacon of progress and development in Imo state.
He assured voters that every corner of the LGA would experience transformation under his leadership.
“I am committed to bringing positive change to Aboh-Mbaise,” Ifeanyichukwu said. “Together, we will build a better future for ourselves and for generations to come.”
According to the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission chairman, Charles Ejiogu, the local government election will take place on Saturday, September 21, across 305 wards and 4,758 polling units in the state.
Osun poll: Felicia Adenike emerges PDP’s candidate for Ayedaade
In another report, Felicia Adeniran, a frontline chieftain of the PDP, emerged as the party's chairmanship candidate for the Ayedaade local government area election.
Adeniran, who defeated other contenders to secure the party's ticket, extended an olive branch to her opponents, promising an inclusive leadership style if elected. Her landslide win solidifies her position as the ruling party's flagbearer in the forthcoming local government polls.
The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) chairman, Hashim Abioye, said the local government elections will be held in February 2025.
