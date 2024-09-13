Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), on Friday, September 13, 2024, asserted that he “will never support” Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that oil-rich Rivers state has been thrown into a protracted political crisis since 2023 after lawmakers loyal to Wike, initiated a plot to remove Governor Fubara from office.

Fubara—an estranged political mentee of Wike—worked under the immediate past Rivers governor as the state's accountant general. The incumbent FCT minister helped Fubara to become governor. However, after the 2023 general election, the duo fell out.

Speaking on Friday night, on Channels Television's 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Wike accused Fubara of ingratitude.

He alleged that Governor Fubara took advantage of the presidential intervention in late 2023 "to insult everybody."

Wike declared:

“I will never support Fubara in my political life again.”

Wike refutes alleged deal with Tinubu

Also, during the interview, Wike quashed claims in some quarters that he had a bargain with President Bola Tinubu to win the 2023 election.

Reiterating that he supported Tinubu for the presidency, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain stated that it was not originally transactional.

