Comrade Daniel Atayi has tendered a public apology to the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, for wrongly criticising him amid his case with the EFCC

The rights activist maintained that he ignorantly joined the attacks against Bello but was stunned when he visited Kogi state and many gave credible testimonies about the ex-governor

Atayi, in a video that has gone viral, concluded that Bello was a "victim of circumstance in the selective fight against corruption"

A human rights activist, Comrade Daniel Atayi, has apologised to the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, for joining social media attacks on his person, following "yet to be established" allegations against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC vs Yahaya Bello: Activist says "I was fooled"

Apologising for his previous attacks on the former governor, the activist said he regretted taking what the EFCC put out against Bello for the final verdict on his personality when no court had convicted him.

He added that his independent investigations revealed otherwise.

Atayi, in a video clip that has now gone viral, submitted that his independent investigation revealed that the former governor was just a victim of political witch-hunt and persecution.

The activist faulted the fight against corruption in the country, describing it as being selective against political figures without godfathers or without specific political alignments.

He accused the EFCC of looking away from many former governors who had been accused of corruption but making Yahaya Bello's case a big issue even at the time he was being protected by the law.

Tendering his apology to Bello and calling on media practitioners and Nigerians at large to do due diligence in investigating issues before believing in stories put forward by opposition against personalities, Atayi stated:

"I want to apologise to Yahaya Bello and the people of Kogi for initially being fooled to unleash attacks on the man and slander him on social media. Yahaya Bello is just a victim of circumstances and political scheme of this country that is making the fight against corruption fruitless, because it is selective."

Watch Atayi's full video here:

EFCC unveils strategy to arrest ex-gov Yahaya Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC disclosed that it was working to bring Yahaya Bello to justice.

Bello has been charged with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion, allegedly diverted from the state treasury.

EFCC's head of media and publicity, Dele Oyewale, stated that the commission is focused on resolving Bello's case, noting that Bello has become a fugitive and cannot appear in public without being arrested.

