APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka advised President Tinubu against intervening in the case between former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello and the EFCC over alleged N80.2 billion fraud

Chukwuebuka stressed the importance of maintaining the EFCC's independence and upholding the rule of law

The APC chieftain recommended that the president support a speedy and fair investigation instead of direct intervention

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja—Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has cautioned against President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the ongoing case between former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Chukwuebuka spoke exclusively with Legit.ng on the former Kogi governor's alleged N80.2 billion fraud.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka said President Tinubu should not intervene in the case between former Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello and the EFCC. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

While acknowledging the president's authority to intervene, Chukwuebuka emphasised the need to consider the potential implications of such action.

EFCC vs Bello: Tinubu advised against direct intervention

Chukwuebuka outlined arguments for and against intervention, highlighting the importance of maintaining the EFCC's independence and upholding the rule of law.

Chukwuebuka recommended that President Tinubu avoid direct intervention and instead encourage a speedy and fair investigation, support the EFCC's anti-corruption efforts, and respect the judicial process.

This approach, he believes, would demonstrate the President's commitment to the rule of law and the fight against corruption while avoiding perceived political interference.

The EFCC vs Bello case has sparked debate about the balance between political resolution and the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

The EFCC is investigating Governor Bello over alleged financial misconduct, prompting a standoff between the two parties. The outcome may set a precedent for future cases involving high-ranking officials.

"To maintain the integrity of the legal process and the independence of the EFCC, it's recommended that President Tinubu avoids direct intervention," Chukwuebuka told Legit.ng.

Read more about EFCC vs Yahaya Bello case

Yahaya Bello deserves fair hearing, Kogi youths beg EFCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a coalition of civil society organisations and Kogi youths, under the Kogi Youth Renaissance Movement (KYRM), urged the EFCC to conduct a fair and impartial investigation without resorting to media trials and propaganda.

Additionally, they called on international communities to promptly intervene in the case against the former governor of Kogi state.

The call was made by Ayanwale Idris, the convener of the Coalition, and Dr Ben Uguche, National Coordinator of KYRM, at a press on Saturday, May 25, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng