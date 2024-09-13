Nigerian on Death Row in Indonesia Regains Freedom After Supreme Court Appeal
- Emma Ihejirika, a Nigerian on death row in Indonesia for drug charges, has been freed after a successful appeal at the Supreme Court
- The legal victory was achieved thanks to the pro bono efforts of Barrister Emmanuel Isha Ogebe, a Nigerian lawyer based in Washington DC
- This case shows the power of international legal collaboration and the dedication of human rights advocates
In a remarkable turn of events, Emma Ihejirika, a Nigerian national who had been on death row in Indonesia for drug-related charges, has been freed.
The news was shared by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Chairman, on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"A Nigerian, Emma Ihejirika, on death row for drugs in Indonesia has been FREED. A big thanks to Barrister Emmanuel Isha Ogebe, a Nigerian lawyer based in Washington DC, USA, who, after our visit to Indonesian prison, took up the case pro bono and won at the Supreme Court," Dabiri-Erewa wrote.
Supreme court victory frees Nigerian on death row
The case took a significant turn when Barrister Emmanuel Isha Ogebe, a Nigerian lawyer practicing in Washington DC, decided to take up Ihejirika's case pro bono.
Following a visit to the Indonesian prison, Ogebe's legal expertise and dedication led to a successful appeal at the Supreme Court, resulting in Ihejirika's release.
This development marks a significant victory for human rights advocates and highlights the impact of international legal collaboration.
The efforts of Barrister Ogebe and the support from Nigerian officials have been pivotal in securing Ihejirika's freedom.
Nigerian regains freedom after 14 years in prison
