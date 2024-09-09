Honourable Emmanuel Agbaje has described the APC as a party synonymous with lies as he dumped the opposition party in Edo state

Agbaje said Nigerians and the people of Edo state, Akoko-Edo, are tired of the hardship informed by the APC government hence they would vote for the PDP in the forthcoming election

Agbaje is an APC lawmaker who represented Akoko-Edo II in the state House of Assembly from 2015 to 2023

Edo state, Benin-City - A former member of the Edo State House of Assembly and the only member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the house from 2020 to 2024, Honourable Emmanuel Agbaje popularly called Emilo has formally joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbaje: "I can no longer cope with APC leadership of lies"

As reported by Vanguard on Monday, September 9, Agbaje defected to the PDP a few days after resigning from the APC.

Agbaje said he decided to join the PDP because it was the party that had the people of Akoko-Edo's best interests at heart, The Punch reported.

“We have not come here by error, we are here after a careful consultation. We looked at all the political parties and chose the one that has the interest of our people, which party has us in mind. We are tired of the party that has been lying to us, and that is why we chose the PDP.

“APC is synonymous with lies and this is no longer funny. The continuous increase in petroleum pump prices, soaring inflation and increase in food commodities precipitated our mass exodus to a party where we can freely discuss issues affecting our people,” Agbaje added.

Edo PDP bigwigs reacts to Agbaje's defection

The deputy governor, Marvellous Omobayo, the chairman of Akoko-Edo local government area, Honourable Tajudeen Alade, and other PDP chieftains received him in Ososo Ward 10 during the PDP rally.

Omobayo said that Agbaje’s defection is a big catch and a win-win for the party.

He said;

“Akoko-Edo is heterogenous with multi-lingual affinities. Ososo people are known for their resilience, a unique community with one ward. Emilo is a leader God has ordained and his coming to join us is a big plus for our party the PDP, its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Osarodion Ogie.”

Also reacting to Agbaje's defection, a PDP chieftain, Bayo Ogedengbe, said hunger and starvation in the country, occasioned by improper management of the fuel subsidy removal by the APC-led federal government was becoming unbearable.

Addressing the crowd, the Akoko-Edo local government council chairman, Honourable Tajudeen Alade Suleman Esq described Agbaje as a man who is conscious of the development of Akoko-Edo people. He added that the election would be a walk-over.

