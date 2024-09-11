Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, has disclosed plans to create a political group to wrest power from the ruling government in the 2027 general election.

This is as the group accused President Bola Tinubu of sliding into fascism which it said is reminiscent of the days of late General Sanni Abacha.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, Justice Faloye, the spokesperson of the group, made the remarks during an interview on Wednesday, September 11.

The Afenifere spokesman expressed dismay at the leadership style of the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Speaking on the possibility of Afenifere delving into partisan politics, Faloye said:

“Afenifere is in the process of creating a political party that will practice the real democratic principles, ideology and philosophy of late Pa Chief Obafemi Awolowo and clamour for constitutional reform, restructuring of the country, among others.

It is not about a Yoruba party. It is about the ideology of lifting people and making life abundant."

Legit.ng recalls that during the 2023 presidential election, Afenifere supported Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

At the time, it said the Labour Party (LP) chieftain should be the next president of Nigeria because the Igbo are the only major ethnic group yet to occupy the presidency since the return of democracy under the fourth republic.

