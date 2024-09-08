PDP National Youth Group spokesperson Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has reacted to the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest for president in 2027

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, he asserted that the Nigerian Constitution grants the right for any qualified citizen, including former presidents, to pursue public office

Akinniyi, however, explained why Jonathan would be a better alternative to contend the presidency with Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group, has backed the call for former President Goodluck Jonathan's presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PDP chieftain speaks as north moves to draft Jonathan into 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Akinniyi noted that the Nigerian Constitution permits "qualified citizens", including Jonathan to run for office.

Recall that the northern elites and politicians are rumoured to be unhappy with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and subtly yearning for a change of government in the next election coming up in 2027.

In fact, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, also lent his voice to the agitation and vowed to jettison his presidential ambition if Bayelsa-born Jonathan agrees to contest."

Akinniyi back calls for Jonathan's return in 2027

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, September 8, Akinniyi criticized the current APC government, describing it as "clueless" and asserted that candidates from the PDP would perform better in office.

Akinniyi specifically compared Jonathan's administrative record to that of the current administration led by Tinubu and described him as a "performer."

The PDP chieftain told Legit.ng that:

"The Constitution of Nigeria allows qualified Citizens to run for office - from the local government to the highest office in the land.

"Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is fit to run, if he considers it necessary and important. Of course, he was a better Administrator and Performer than the current President, the records are there.

"Anyone under the Peoples Democratic Party will perform better than what we have under this clueless APC government."

Shehu Sani mentions region 2027 presidency should be zoned to

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Senator Shehu Sani has urged northern politicians aspiring to contest against President Tinubu in the 2027 election to wait till 2031.

According to Sani, the 2027 presidential race should be between Tinubu, Peter Obi or former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The PDP chieftain then urged Atiku Abubakar and other political elites aspiring to contest in the 2027 presidential election to wait till 2031, when it will be the turn of the north.

Source: Legit.ng