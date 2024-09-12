Following the 'resignation' of a top government appointee, Paul Ibe, media adviser to Atiku Abubakar, has suggested weakness at the top

Legit.ng recalls that Ajuri Ngelale, the official spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, embarked on an indefinite leave of absence on Saturday, September 7

Although Ngelale said he was stepping down to attend to health matters, several media reports disclosed that the journalist quit because he was already losing out in Aso Rock politics

FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, a media adviser to presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that an inner caucus controls the Aso Villa.

In a social media post, Ibe accused Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, of "bigotry", which the opposition figure said "mirrors Tinubu’s values".

Ibe was reacting to Ajuri Ngelale's exit as presidential spokesperson.

Legit.ng had reported how Ajuri said he had informed the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, of his intention to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence, citing health matters involving his nuclear family.

Following the development, Ibe took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his thoughts.

His post partly reads:

"Contrary to claims of medical reasons, his departure is a result of the same bigotry and parapoism that plague Tinubu’s regime. This administration’s propensity for deceit means they’ve even lied about the nature of Ngelale’s exit."

Ibe added:

"Ngelale’s exit reveals that Tinubu is no longer in control, leaving the Villa to a cabal aligned with Bayo Onanuga @aonanuga1956, a figure whose ethnic bigotry mirrors Tinubu’s values more than Ngelale’s measured approach."

'Nigeria transforming into govt for Tinubu' - Atiku

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku said the future of Nigerians has been "effectively mortgaged" to President Tinubu, his family, and associates.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain compared Tinubu's alleged integration of his business interests into Lagos's public enterprises to his purported efforts at the federal level.

