After months of speculations, it's now (almost) certain that former President Obasanjo is backing Peter Obi to win the 2023 presidential candidate

Afenifere leader Chief Ayo Adebanjo said he and the former president are united in their support for the Labour Party presidential candidate

Adebanjo, a respected Yoruba leader, said their support for the former governor of Anambra state was for a better Nigeria

The leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has revealed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo is backing Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, in the 2023 general election.

Adebyanjo in an interview with The Punch said he and Obasanjo are united in their support for Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Afenifere leader Adebanjo says he and ex-President Obasanjo are united in their support for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Source: Twitter

2023 presidency: Why we are supporting Peter Obi, Adebanjo reveals

The Yoruba leader who had earlier endorsed Obi on behalf of Afenifere said their support for the former governor of Anambra state was for a better Nigeria.

Adebanjo further noted that his past issues with Obasanjo were not personal and that they were united in rooting for Obi to emerge as the next president.

Legit.ng recalls that Adebanjo had in the past criticised Obasanjo over some of his actions when he was president.

His words:

“What unites us is Nigeria. All the time I disagreed with him, there was no personal issue. It was on this issue of Nigeria and we agree it should be better. We all agreed that Obi is the man. That is why we are friends.

"And that was what we made clear to the people of the East. It was the question of Nigeria and we were able to demonstrate the importance of Obi’s victory in the election. Even people who do not agree on things agree on this one.

“That is to show you that we elderly people are united in one thing: bring Nigeria together. We are not looking at the past; that will not help us now."

Peter Obi running issue-based campaigns, unlike Tinubu, Atiku, says Adebanjo

Speaking on his assessment of the campaigns so far, Adebanjo said unlike the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, only Obi had been having issues-based campaigns.

According to the Afenifere leader:

"Obi has been running issues-based campaigns. He has been very consistent about what he plans to do."

He said Tinubu’s and Atiku's camps have been abusing people.

Buhari's administration is the worst, says Afenifere leader

Speaking further, Adebanjo said that the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is the worst Nigeria has had in the past 20 years.

He said what we help the country in 2023 is to amend all the evil things that the "Buhari government has done."

2023: Obasanjo says he's working with other elder statesmen to enthrone a new Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo said he is working with other elder statesmen to enthrone a new Nigeria, where everyone would have a sense of belonging and there would be justice for all.

The former president said this on Monday, December 12, at the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Secretariat in Enugu.

The elder statesman during his visit signed a condolence register opened by the group of elders for the First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, who died on Tuesday, November 1. Adebanjo and LP presidential candidate, Obi, also signed the register in honour of the deceased.

