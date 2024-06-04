Afenifere leader Ayo Adebajo is still alive as against the claim of his death on social media a few days ago

A fact-check of the report indicated that the report on the death of the nonagenarian was false and that the Afenifere leader was still alive

However, there was a similar event in the death of the former vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Ayo Banjo, who died at 90 and his name is identical to Ayo Banjo

The claim on social media that the outspoken Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, has been reportedly dead is false.

According to Dubawa, an X user @RodemiF, in a now-deleted post, made the claim that the leader of the socio-political group died at the age of 96.

The X user wrote:

"Chief Ayo Adebanjo goes home @96. May his soul rest in peace. Amen".

Some Nigerians have commented on the post and expressed their condolences to the group and family of the late Yoruba leader.

Has Ayo Adebanjo died?

Because of the sensitive nature of the post, Dubara, a fact-checking organisation, fact-checked the claim, and the record was set straight.

However, while searching for the claim on Google, it was discovered that the Guardian debunked the claim, stating that Adebanjo is still alive.

In another Vanguard report, it was said that the report was false, as confirmed by the nonagenarian's personal assistant who spoke with the medium.

Misconception on Ayo Adebanjo's death rumour

A further search revealed a report that Professor Ayo Banjo, a former University of Ibadan vice chancellor, died at the age of 90 on Friday, May 24, 2024. His death was announced a few days before the Afenifere leader's claim on social media.

It was observed that the similarities in the names of the two elder statesmen might have led to the mistaken identity and misrepresentation of nonagenarians. The late University of Ibadan vice chancellor bears "Ayo Banjo", while the Afenifere leader bears Ayo Adebanjo."

