Umuahia, Abia state - Former minority leader of Abia state House of Assembly, Chijioke Chukwu, has defended Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, over his recent comment on the All Progressives Congress (APC) winning the next governorship election in Abia state.

Chukwu drew parallels between Kalu's statement and that of Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who expressed confidence in his party taking over Lagos state in 2027.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the former Abia lawmaker argued that both comments share the same sentiment, yet Kalu faced criticism while Rhodes-Vivour did not.

Labour Party accused of double standard

Chukwu also questioned the Labour Party's supporters for vilifying Kalu, saying:

"Now, my next question is, why haven't these bought E-rats started fooling themselves on social media with attacks? Does this mean that what I thought about the paid media group against Ben Kalu was actually true? Are they trying to demarket someone who has not made his intention of contesting the next election on governorship position known?

Abia 2027: Kalu hailed as a force to be reckoned with

Chukwu described Kalu as "a force that everyone wants to align with" and praised his boldness in speaking his mind.

He concluded that criticism of Kalu is unjustified, especially when compared to a similar comment made by Rhodes-Vivour.

Rhodes-Vivour, who was the guber candidate of the LP in the 2023 elections, had said his party would take over Lagos state in 2027 from the ruling APC.

He reportedly spoke on the sidelines of the Labour Party's extended stakeholders meeting in Umuahia, Abia state.

"I think Kalu has become a force that everyone wants to align with. If you can not criticize Rhodes, you have no justification to talk down on the people's Deputy speaker of the House of Representatives", Chukwu said.

Rhodes-Vivour's comment vindicates Kalu

Similarly, the Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria has supported Kalu following Rhodes-Vivour's comment.

The group also said that Rhodes-Vivour's boast that his party would "take over" the state in 2027 vindicates Kalu.

"The same people who sponsored e-rats to attack Kalu over his comment have suddenly gone dumb now that Rhodes-Vivour has said worse," the group said.

