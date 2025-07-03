Sheikh Abdulhadi Aliyu Daura, the Commandant General of Kaduna State's HISBAH Committee, has called on Governor Uba Sani to empower HISBAH, citing the importance of this move

Sheikh Abdulhadi Aliyu Daura, the Commandant General of Kaduna State's HISBAH Committee and Chief Imam of Danfodiyo Jumu'at Mosque, praised Governor Uba Sani for the prevailing peace in the state.

According to the Director-General of Media and Communications at Kaduna South Divisional Command, Sharifudeen Ibrahim Muhammad, the Commandant General expressed his praise in a press statement in Kaduna, as reported by Daily Trust.

He had previously stated that residents of the state could hardly sleep with both eyes closed, adding that many areas, such as Birnin Gwari, parts of Igabi, Giwa, Chikun, Kajuru, and other parts of Southern Kaduna, were inaccessible.

This situation affected the lives and well-being of the people, as they could no longer go to their farms or markets. Some schools had to be shut down, and this also impacted the economic growth of the state.

The cleric also called on the governor to strengthen HISBAH's role in the state's security framework, while strongly denouncing the recent killing of a naval officer in Kawo area of the state.

CG Aliyu Daura said that empowering HISBAH in Kaduna State would significantly contribute to curbing social issues such as youth restiveness, drug abuse, and others.

