The Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria has defended Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu after Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour stated that his party would "take over" Lagos state in 2027

The group called on Labour Party leaders, including Rep Obi Aguocha, to apologise to Kalu for their criticism of his advice to Abia state governor Alex Otti to rejoin the APC

Dr Usman Haruna Gambo, the group's president, commended Kalu for his maturity during the attacks from Labour Party leaders and their supporters, accusing them of hypocrisy and double standards

Abuja, FCT - The Democratic Vanguard of Nigeria has come out in support of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, following comments made by Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Rhodes-Vivour, the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, recently boasted that his party would "take over" the state in 2027, which the group says vindicates Kalu.

Lagos gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour gestures in Lagos on February 2, 2023, before the gubernatorial elections. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng notes that this comes after Kalu faced criticism from Labour Party leaders, including Obi Aguocha, for advising Abia state governor Alex Otti to rejoin the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aguocha is a member of the House of Representatives who represents the Ikwuano/Umuahia-North/Umuahia-South federal constituency of Abia state.

Obi Aguocha asked to apologise to Kalu

Meanwhile, the group called on Aguocha and other Labour Party leaders to apologise to Kalu, citing hypocrisy and a lack of regard for the people's right to choose their leaders.

"The same people who sponsored e-rats to attack Kalu over his comment have suddenly gone dumb now that Rhodes-Vivour has said worse. Labour can say they will take over Lagos Government House in 2027, but APC cannot say they will take over the government house in Abia in 2027; what’s different from what Rt. Hon. Kalu said? The wailers should be seen now attacking attacking Labour Party," the group's president, Dr. Usman Haruna Gambo, stated.

"Their failure to do that means they were all paid e-eats. Rhodes-Vivour came to Abia and boasted that the Labour Party will chase APC away in 2027, and we are watching to see if the self-acclaimed 'defenders of democracy' will drag each other for sounding 'undemocratic' like they accused Hon Benjamin Kalu."

Group commends Kalu's maturity

The group commended Kalu and his supporters for their maturity during the unjust attacks from Labour Party leaders and their supporters.

"We wish to commend the deputy speaker and his supporters for the maturity they demonstrated during the unjust attacks from LP leaders and their supporters," Gambo added.

Abia APC backs Ben Kalu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) backed Kalu's call for Governor Otti to return to the ruling party.

In a statement, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, Abia APC chairman, reiterated the party's support for Kalu's invitation to Otti, emphasising that the Labour Party will be ousted in 2027.

Ononogbu condemned Okey Ezeala for parading himself as the APC publicity secretary in Abia, issuing unauthorised statements, and engaging in anti-party activities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng