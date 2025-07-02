Governor Alex Otti has denied reports of leaving the Labour Party to join Atiku Abubakar’s opposition coalition

He reaffirmed his commitment to governing Abia state, stating he hasn’t attended or been invited to any coalition meetings, and remains focused on state development

Addressing past internal disputes within the Labour Party, Otti said issues were resolved through due process and expressed confidence that any remaining concerns will be settled

Abia state governor Alex Otti has firmly denied claims that he has dumped the Labour Party (LP) to join a new opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in Umuahia on Tuesday, July 2, Otti dismissed the speculation, describing it as baseless and unfounded.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia has denied reports suggesting he has defected from the Labour Party to join Atiku's opposition alliance. Photo credit: @atiku/@alexottiofr

Source: Twitter

“I am still a member of the Labour Party. I have not been invited to any coalition meeting, and I have not attended any. We are focused on doing the work that Abia people elected us to do." the governor said.

Otti: Focus remains on Abia, not national politics

Otti who came into office under the LP banner in 2023, emphasised that his attention remains solely on governance in Abia State.

Otti, in a video shared by Channels Television via X, also reiterated that neither he nor his team is involved in any coalition talks at the national level.

“We are not attending any coalition meeting. I’ve not attended one and nobody has invited me. We are just busy working for Abians. That’s what matters," he explained.

Otti acknowledges past internal party issues

Otti also spoke candidly about past challenges within the Labour Party, admitting that there were disagreements, but reaffirming that such issues were part of any functional political system.

“We had issues. In politics, if you work with people and don’t have any disagreements, then something is wrong.

"But we fought all the way to the Supreme Court to reclaim our party,” he said.

He expressed optimism that any lingering matters within the party would be resolved soon, adding,

“You don’t run away from problems, you stay and fix them.”

Otti distances self from Atiku-led movement

Abia governor Otti has clarified that he remains with the Labour Party, refuting claims of aligning with Atiku’s coalition. Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: Facebook

In recent weeks, several opposition figures have floated the idea of forming a coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) being touted as a potential platform.

However, Governor Otti made it clear that he is not part of those discussions.

His remarks follow speculation over his political future, especially as high-profile figures from various parties continue to align ahead of the next election cycle. Otti’s strong stance is expected to reassure Labour Party supporters in Abia and beyond.

Otti: 'I am committed to good governance'

Otti reaffirmed that his primary obligation is to the people of Abia State.

“We are happy where we are. The focus is on delivering good governance, not political speculation,” he stated.

With this declaration, Governor Otti appears to have laid to rest the swirling rumours of a defection, at least for now.

Abia gov to recruit more 4000 teachers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alex Otti has announced the plan to recruit 4,000 additional teachers in Abia state.

Governor Otti said the recruitment would raise the number of new teachers in the state’s primary and secondary schools to 9,394.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng